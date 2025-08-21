Quarterback Dustin Crum will make his third start of the season for the Ottawa Redblacks in the team's Week 12 contest against the Edmonton Elks.

Crum, who has taken first-team reps all week, has completed 62.4 per cent of his passes for 625 yards and two touchdowns this season, while adding another 199 yards and six touchdowns along the ground.

As a starter, Crum holds a 4-12 record, with the majority of his starts coming in his rookie season in 2023.

The 26-year-old will take the place of starter Dru Brown, who was placed on the one-game injured list with a knee injury after not participating in practice all week.

"Anytime it's a somewhat serious injury, you wanna give Dru the time off to get healthy," said Redblacks head coach Bob Dyce.

"It's nothing that we think is gonna be a long term thing, just got to give him some time to get back up to 100 per cent."

Brown initially suffered the injury in the team’s Week 11 loss to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, in which he left the contest early. He attempted to jog off the field with a heavy limp, but went back down to the ground again.

This is the third ailment Brown has had to deal with in 2025. The 28-year-old missed three games earlier this season with a hip injury, before exiting the team’s Week 7 contest against the Tiger-Cats with concussion-like symptoms after taking a headshot.

Across seven contests in 2025, the Palo Alto, Calif. native has completed 72.7 per cent of his passes for 1,842 yards, 12 touchdowns, and five interceptions.