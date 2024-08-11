Ottawa Redblacks quarterback Jeremiah Masoli will get the start in place of the injured Dru Brown for Week 11's matchup against the Calgary Stampeders, head coach Bob Dyce announced Sunday.

Masoli, 35, has dealt with injuries to his ACL and Achilles over the last two seasons, limiting the former Oregon standout to just five appearances for Ottawa.

The San Francisco native signed with the Redblacks in 2022 after being released by the Hamilton Tiger-Cats following an eight-year stint with the team. In his five games with Ottawa, Masoli has thrown for 1,120 yards and two touchdowns with three interceptions.

Brown, 27, picked up a foot injury in the team’s Week 10 contest against the Saskatchewan Roughriders last Thursday. The first-year starter has led the Redblacks to a 5-2-1 record on the season so far.

In eight games played this year, Brown has recorded 1,936 passing yards, six touchdowns and four interceptions in his first season with the team. He spent the first four years of his career with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, serving as the backup to two-time Most Outstanding Player Zach Collaros.