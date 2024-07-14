EDMONTON — Quarterback Dru Brown completed a couple of long touchdown passes in the second half and Lewis Ward kicked a 38-yard field goal as time expired and the Ottawa Redblacks overcame an early deficit to defeat the Edmonton Elks 37-34 on Sunday.

After Edmonton scored to tie the game with eight seconds left in the fourth quarter, the Elks booted the ball out of bounds on the ensuing kickoff, giving Brown the time to complete a 29-yard pass from his own 50-yard line to rookie receiver Kalil Pimpleton to set up Ward's winning field goal.

“We could have easily said we were going to play for overtime, but you have to have a little killer instinct,” said Ottawa coach Bob Dyce. “These kind of wins are character builders and certainly get your heart rate up.

“When we have to be explosive, we can be explosive. All we need is the opportunity. It was fantastic to see that finish.”

The Redblacks are now 3-2 on the season.

“It was a good win, it feels good,” Brown said. “I think it is important to win these types of games at this point of the season. There were things in the first half that I could have done a lot better that would have probably saved everyone’s ticker a bit, but it is always good to get a win and I am really proud of the guys.

“I think it is a good glimpse of what we can do when we are all on the same page.”

The Elks continue to struggle, dropping to 0-5. Edmonton has lost four straight games by exactly three points, including the last three on game-winning field goals as time expired.

“You have to like the fact that they won’t quit, that’s certainly something that you can be proud of,” Elks coach Chris Jones said of his team’s ability to keep games close.

“But we create ways to not win games and we have to fix that. (Kicker Boris Bede) has been a kicker in this league for a long time and he made an error there (kicking the ball out of bounds after Edmonton’s game-tying touchdown). He tried to play too hard, to do too much. We have all been guilty of trying to play or do something outside of the framework of what we are asked to do and unfortunately it bit us once again.”

Ottawa was able to get on the board on its opening drive, getting a 25-yard field goal from Ward.

The Elks surged ahead with a minute remaining in the first quarter. After Elliott Brown recovered a fumble by Ottawa quarterback Brown at midfield, Edmonton eventually took advantage as QB McLeod Bethel-Thompson completed a 10-yard touchdown pass to Arkell Smith.

Edmonton added to its lead four minutes into the second frame as Bethel-Thompson threaded the needle on a 39-yard bomb to Hergy Mayala, who made a great catch despite double coverage. They added a single on the subsequent kickoff.

Ottawa cut into the lead with a 31-yard Ward field goal with two-and-a-half minutes left in the first half and then powered their way back up field to record a one-yard TD plunge by backup QB Dustin Crum to cut Edmonton’s lead to 15-13 at halftime.

Edmonton got back on the board with six minutes left in the third quarter on a 42-yard field goal by Boris Bede.

However, Ottawa quickly responded and took the lead just over a minute later as Brown completed a short pass to Pimpleton and the newbie turned on the jets and blazed 70 yards into the end zone to record a touchdown in his first CFL game.

“We knew from training camp that he was a very good receiver,” Dyce said. "‘As a young guy he has bided his time learning about the game and all the work he put in paid off. It is a credit to him and his hard work.”

The Redblacks completed the two-point convert to go up 21-18.

Edmonton’s defence came up big as Kordell Jackson picked off Brown at the Ottawa 24, but Bede missed a 31-yard field goal attempt to settle for a single to start the fourth.

The Redblacks came immediately back with another huge play as Brown went deep to Justin Hardy and he battled off a defender for a 68-yard touchdown.

Ward extended the lead with his third field goal of the game, a 35-yarder.

The Elks showed renewed signs of life and capped of a long drive with a four-yard touchdown run by backup QB Dakota Prukop. They added the two-point convert to make it 31-27 with just under six minutes to play.

Ottawa once again punched right back with a big play as Dominique Rhymes reeled in a 66-yard pass, setting up a 10-yard field goal by Ward.

Edmonton marched down the field in the final couple minutes and got a pass interference call in their favour on a third-down gamble to set up a one-yard TD plunge on a third try by Prukop with eight seconds to play to tie the game, forcing Ottawa’s dramatic finish.

NOTES

The Elks and the Redblacks finished in a tie for last in the league last season at 4-14. … Edmonton came into the game having suffered three consecutive losses by just three points apiece. … The Elks were bolstered by two major additions on defence in a pair of former CFL all-stars. Joining the team were linebacker Derrick Moncrief and defensive lineman Shawn Oakman. … Despite leaving last week’s road loss to Winnipeg after a hit to the head, Redblacks QB Brown was able to return to start the contest in Edmonton. … Pimpleton made his first CFL start at receiver and Davion Taylor at linebacker for Ottawa. … Edmonton entered the game with just a 2-26 record at home since Oct. 26, 2019.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 14, 2024.