The Ottawa Redblacks have re-signed defensive back Adarius Pickett to a one-year contract extension, the team announced on Friday.

Pickett, a two-time East Division all-star and 2023 CFL all-star, recorded 52 tackles, one sack and an interception in 13 games last season before suffering a season-ending Achilles injury.

The 28-year-old also contributed 14 special teams tackles.

Pickett previously played for the Toronto Argonauts and Montreal Alouettes before joining Ottawa in 2024.

The native of Berkeley, Calif., played college football at UCLA and spent time with the Chicago Bears, Los Angeles Chargers, and New England Patriots before making his way to Canada in 2021.

Through 61 career CFL games, Pickett has tallied 305 total tackles, 12 sacks, three interceptions and five forced fumbles.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 24, 2025.