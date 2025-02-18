Canadian Nigel Romick will remain the Ottawa Redblacks' longest-tenured player.

The defensive lineman from Thunder Bay, Ont., signed a one-year deal with the CFL club Tuesday. Ottawa selected Romick, 33, in the third round, No. 23 overall, out of Saint Mary's in the 2014 CFL draft ahead of the team's inaugural season.

Romick has appeared in 109 regular-season games with Ottawa, registering 130 total tackles and a sack. He has helped the Redblacks make three Grey Cup appearances, winning in 2016.

Ottawa also re-signed global linebacker Tyron Vrede to a one-year deal. He appeared in nine games last season, recording 19 total tackles and his first career sack.

Ottawa selected Vrede in the second round, No. 10 overall, in the 2021 global draft out of North Dakota.

---

Saskatchewan Roughriders sign veteran Canadian DB Exume

REGINA — The Saskatchewan Roughriders signed Canadian defensive back Kerfalla Exume on Tuesday.

The six-foot, 195-pound Exume spent last season with the Grey Cup-champion Toronto Argonauts, registering eight special-teams tackles in 12 regular-season games.

Exume, a Montreal native, also played previously with Winnipeg (2019, 2023) and Montreal (2021-23), winning another Grey Cup with the Blue Bombers in 2019. Over his CFL career, Exume has five tackles and 71 special-teams tackles in 57 regular-season contests.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 18, 2025.