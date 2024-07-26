OTTAWA — The Ottawa Redblacks are 4-0 at home for the first time since 1978 after a decisive 33-6 win over the Calgary Stampeders on Friday night.

The Redblacks, who improved to 5-2, are off to their best CFL start ever after seven games and are riding a three-game winning streak for the first time since 2018. Ottawa took the lead two minutes into the game and never looked back.

The Stampeders (3-4) remain winless on the road (0-4). After a league-leading performance last week, Jake Maier struggled, completing just 20 of 27 passes for 136 yards. Logan Bonner came in late in the game and went 4-for-8 for 61 yards.

In contrast, Dru Brown had a solid outing for Ottawa, going 30-for-37 for 325 yards but struggled to finish drives, relying heavily on kicker Lewis Ward, who was 4-for-4 on the night.

Ottawa opened the second half with a 34-yard field goal, and Kalil Pimpleton followed up with a 99-yard punt return, extending the lead to 26-3.

Calgary's night was summed up when they managed to reach the eight-yard line, only for Damon Webb to knock down a pass intended for Marken Michel.

Rene Paredes added a 40-yard field goal early in the fourth to make it 26-6. Dustin Crum punched in a one-yard TD with 3:44 remaining to put Ottawa ahead 32-6.

The Redblacks dominated the first half, leading 16-3 and stifled Maier along the way.

Ottawa notched 16 first downs compared to Calgary's three, with Maier managing just 31 passing yards.

In contrast, Brown threw for 250 yards but had just one TD pass for his efforts.

Calgary initially took the lead with a 50-yard field goal, but Ottawa quickly responded with a solid drive that culminated in a 14-yard touchdown pass to Jaelon Acklin.

Midway through the second half, the Redblacks lost starting running back Ryquell Armstead, who was ejected after his second misconduct penalty of the game. Armstead had previously been fined for abuse of an official.

Ward connected on three field goals from 40, 23, and 42 yards to round out the scoring in the first half.

UP NEXT

Stampeders: Host the Toronto Argonauts (3-3) on Sunday, Aug. 4.

Redblacks: Bye week, then host the Saskatchewan Roughriders (5-2) on Thursday, Aug. 8.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 26, 2024.