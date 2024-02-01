The Ottawa Redblacks and running back Devonte Williams have reached a two-year contract extension, it was announced Thursday.

Williams carried the ball 182 times for 1,002 yards and three touchdowns in 15 games last season, his second in the nation's capital.

He had 454 yards rushing in eight games as a rookie the season before.

"I can’t wait to be back in Ottawa. I’m glad my free agency process is over because there is no other place l’d rather be," said Williams in a news release. "I love the culture we are creating here, I love the fan base, and it’s time we put a season together that we all deserve and bring the Grey Cup back home!"

The 26-year-old is a native of Columbia, Md., and played collegiately at the University of Southeastern Louisiana.