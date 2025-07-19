OTTAWA - Sunday’s game is as close to a must-win as you can get for the Ottawa Redblacks.

Losers of their last three, the Redblacks (1-5) sit last in the East Division and seek to avenge last week’s 23-20 loss to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats (3-2) in Sunday's rematch at TD Place.

Watch the matchup LIVE Sunday evening at 7pm ET/4pm PT on TSN1, TSN4, TSN5 and the TSN App. You can also see a Data Enhanced Feed streaming LIVE on TSN+.

Ottawa is still looking for its first win at home this season after losses to the Montreal Alouettes and Toronto Argonauts.

The Redblacks believe they’re better than their record, but have struggled to put a 60-minute effort together this season.

"Our mindset is we need to win. We've done everything to prepare and put ourselves in that position,” Ottawa's head coach Bob Dyce said. "I know these guys are hungry for a victory. Coaches are hungry for a victory, and that’s our plan."

Ottawa led for much of last week's clash with Hamilton, but mistakes at crucial times were costly.

Quarterback Dru Brown, whose first two interceptions this season came at the hands of the Tiger-Cats, was eager to return to the field this week in preparation for a quick rematch with Hamilton.

"That’s the hard part at this level. You can’t give people games,” Brown said. "You’ve got to make them earn it."

The consensus among the Redblacks is that they’ve struggled to execute in key moments.

A prime example against Hamilton was Kalil Pimpleton’s 105-yard punt return touchdown called back due to an illegal block when Ottawa led 20-13 with just over 13 minutes to play.

"What we have to do is change how we are in critical situations," admitted Dyce. "Make sure we play a full game…we’ve just got to make sure that we’re executing all the way from the beginning to the end.”

The Redblacks will again have their hands full with Hamilton’s Kenny Lawler, who hauled in six passes for 95 yards and two touchdowns last week.

Through five games, he and quarterback Bo-Levi Mitchell have connected for a league-leading 578 yards and seven touchdowns.

Redblacks defensive back Elijah McGhee says he thrives on the challenge of trying to shut down one of the best receivers in the league.

"It’s an opportunity for me as well," said McGhee. "I can catch an interception, get a knock down, and help the team out as best I can. So, of course, I love those challenges."

Another Redblack who wants to outplay Lawler is Ottawa wide receiver Eugene Lewis. His seven catches for 128 yards against the Ticats bested Lawler in receiving yards.

"He’s a great player and one of the best players in the league and one of the top receivers,” said Lewis. “Every time I play him, and he plays me, it’s a competition. If I see him make a crazy catch, I want to make a crazy catch.”

The Redblacks gain ratio flexibility this week with defensive back Justin Howell of Bradford, Ont, playing his first game of the season.

Lucas Cormier of Sackville, N.B., will make his first start at the weak-side linebacker position.

TIGER-CATS (3-2) AT REDBLACKS (1-5)

CENTURY CLUB: Ottawa middle linebacker Jovan Santos-Knox and fullback/special teams player Anthony Gosselin will each play their 100th career CFL game Sunday.

LOCKED ON HISTORY: Through five games, Hamilton wide receiver Kenny Lawler has scored seven touchdowns to be on pace for 25. The all-time record is 23.

WHAT INJURY? Redblacks linebacker Adarius Pickett has a team-high 32 tackles in six games, including eight in the each of the last two games. Pickett suffered a season-ending Achilles injury in 2024.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 19, 2025.