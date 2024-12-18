OTTAWA — The Ottawa Redblacks signed American defensive lineman Bryce Carter to a two-year contract extension Wednesday.

The six-foot, 250-pound Carter was slated to become a free agent in February.

Injuries limited Carter to just 11 regular-season appearances last season.

He had 21 tackles and four sacks.

But in 2023, the 26-year-old had 31 tackles and 12 sacks (second in CFL) in 18 regular-season contests with Ottawa.

He also registered two forced fumbles in being named an East Division all-star.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 18, 2024.