OTTAWA — The Ottawa Redblacks signed American quarterback Dustin Crum to a one-year contract extension Monday.

Crum was scheduled to become a CFL free agent next month.

Crum, 26, dressed for all 18 regular-season games last year, completing 31-of-45 passes for 320 yards with two interceptions backing up incumbent Dru Brown.

He also ran 39 times, totalling 206 yards (7.1-yard average) and seven touchdowns.

Crum enters his third season with Ottawa. He has appeared in 36 career CFL regular-season games, completing 297-of-431 passes (68.9 per cent) for 3,429 yards with 10 touchdowns and 14 interceptions.

Crum has also rushed 135 times for 918 yards (seven-yard average) and 16 touchdowns.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 20, 2025.