Redblacks sign Canadian OL Pelehos to two-year extension
OTTAWA — The Ottawa Redblacks signed Canadian offensive lineman Zack Pelehos to a two-year contract extension Monday.
The former University of Ottawa star was slated to become a free agent in February.
The Redblacks selected the six-foot-six, 300-pound Pelehos in the first round, second overall, in the 2022 CFL draft.
The native of Gananoque, Ont., started 10 of 14 games in 2023 before becoming a full-time starter for the squad last season.
Pelehos is the second Canadian offensive lineman for the Redblacks to agree to a two-year extension, joining 2024 East Division All-CFL guard Drew Desjarlais, who re-signed Sept. 19.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 16, 2024.