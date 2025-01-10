The Ottawa Redblacks have made a quick move, signing veteran running back William Stanback to a one-year deal just one day after he was released by the BC Lions.

Stanback, 30, had a strong season in his only campaign with the Lions, rushing for 1,175 yards and three scores while adding 413 yards receiving with another two majors in the passing game.

“William has been one of the league’s most consistently productive backs since joining the CFL,” said Redblacks General Manager Shawn Burke in a release. “We are excited to add him to our organization, and welcome him to the city of Ottawa.”

“I’m thankful to BC for a great 2024, and really excited to be coming to Ottawa,” said Stanback. “I look forward to playing for Coach Dyce and his staff, and can’t wait to get to work with my new teammates.”

Stanback joins a Redblacks squad that broke a five-year playoff drought in 2024, but fell to the Toronto Argonauts in the East Final.

Before joining the Lions, Stanback had established himself as a star with the Montreal Alouettes, rushing for over 3,700 yards in five years.

A two-time CFL All-Star with Montreal, Stanback led the league in rushing in 2021 with 1,176 yards.

For his career, Stanback has rushed for 4,891 yards and 14 touchdowns, with another 1,471 yards receiving.