OTTAWA — The Ottawa Redblacks signed veteran Canadian kicker Lewis Ward to a three-year contract extension Tuesday.

Ward, 32, is in his sixth season with Ottawa.

The five-foot-seven, 176-pound kicker has made 48 of 54 field goals (88.9 per cent) and 20 of 21 converts in 15 regular-season games this year.

Ward, who played collegiately at the University of Ottawa, has made 255 of 289 career field goals (88.2 per cent).

"I’m excited and grateful to be able to extend my playing career here in Ottawa for another three years and be a part of such a great organization," Ward said in a release.

"I’m thankful to (general manager) Shawn Burke and (coach) Bob Dyce and the rest of the coaching staff who believe in me to continue to play at a high level, be a leader on this team, and bring us more success in the future, building off of what we have done so far."

Ottawa (8-6-1) is currently second in the East Division standings and has clinched its first playoff berth since 2018.

Ottawa visits the Montreal Alouettes (11-3-1) on Monday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 8, 2024.