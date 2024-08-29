With injuries mounting at wide receiver, the Ottawa Redblacks have added veteran Rasheed Bailey to their practice roster.

The 30-year-old has been a free agent since being released by the Toronto Argonauts last month. He had 24 catches for 245 yards and two touchdowns in six games with Toronto this season.

Prior to joining the Argonauts this winter, Bailey spent four seasons with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

The Redblacoks will be without starting wide receivers Jaelon Acklin and Bralon Addison for this weekend's game against the BC Lions due to injuries.