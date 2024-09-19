Dru Brown and the Ottawa Redblacks will give it another try.

For a second straight week, the Redblacks (8-4-1) will attempt to clinch an East Division playoff spot with a victory. Ottawa was in a similar situation Saturday in Hamilton but dropped a 37-21 decision to the Tiger-Cats at Tim Hortons Field.

The Redblacks haven't been to the CFL post-season since losing 27-16 to Calgary in the 2018 Grey Cup game. They've finished fourth in the East Division in each of the previous four years with a combined 14-54 record.

But punching its playoff ticket won't come easily for Ottawa, which hosts defending-champion Montreal (10-2-1) on Saturday afternoon. The Alouettes defeated the Redblacks 47-21 on June 20 at Molson Stadium and are coming off a 19-19 tie with Calgary.

Brown will get the start again for Ottawa after being replaced by veteran Jeremiah Masoli in the second half against Hamilton. The Redblacks are a stellar 6-0-1 at TD Place this season but Montreal counters with a 5-0 road record.

The Alouettes are also 4-1 within their own division while Ottawa is 2-2.

Montreal has already clinched a post-season berth but can cement a home playoff date with the combination of a win over Ottawa and Toronto Argonauts home loss to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats on Friday night.

Ottawa will be without standout linebacker Adarius Pickett. The East Division's top defensive player last season suffered a season-ending torn Achilles last week against Hamilton.

Pick: Montreal.

---

Hamilton Tiger-Cats versus Toronto Argonauts (Friday night)

At Toronto, Hamilton (4-9) looks for a third straight victory and to sweep the three-game season series with its longtime rival. More importantly, a victory would move the Ticats to within four points of the third-place Argos (7-6) in the East Division standings. Conversely, the home team can deal the Steeltown crew's post-season hopes a severe blow with a home victory considering it is 5-1 at BMO Field, whereas the visitors are 1-5 away from Tim Hortons Field.

Pick: Toronto.

---

Saskatchewan Roughriders versus Calgary Stampeders (Friday night)

At Calgary, the Stampeders (4-8-1) and Riders (5-7-1) meet for the first time this season with plenty on the line for both teams. The Stamps play much better at McMahon (4-2-1) than they do away from it (0-6). Saskatchewan comes off a bye week but is riding a seven-game winless streak (0-6-1) and has dropped four straight. The home team comes off its tie with Montreal last weekend but is winless in five contests (0-4-1).

Pick: Saskatchewan.

---

Winnipeg Blue Bombers versus Edmonton Elks (Saturday night)

At Edmonton, Canadian Tre Ford starts for the Elks (5-8-0), who've won two straight and five of their last six overall but will face Winnipeg (7-6) in the first of back-to-back contests. The Bombers have reeled off five consecutive wins to stand tied with the idle Lions (7-7) atop the West Division standings. An interesting matchup features Ford facing his brother, Tyrell, a Bombers cornerback who is tied for the CFL lead in interceptions with six.

Pick: Winnipeg.

Last week: 1-2.

CP's overall record: 33-26.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 18, 2024.