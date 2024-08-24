Ottawa Redblacks wide receiver Jaelon Acklin was released from hospital early Sunday morning after leaving the field in an ambulance during Saturday's game against the BC Lions.

The team added that all scans were negative and said Saturday night he was conscious and had movement in all his extremities.

"We would like to thank #RNation, and our CFL family for their outpouring of support," the team said in a post on X.

While attempting to catch the ball in the air, Acklin was upended by BC Lions defender T.J. Lee and landed hard on his back. He stayed on the turf for several minutes before the ambulance drove on to the field. The delay lasted approximately 20 minutes.

The incident occurred with just over 11 minutes left in the fourth quarter with the Redblacks leading the Lions 27-24.

“These guys are a mentally strong group,” Redblacks head coach Bob Dyce said of the team's ability to remain composed. “I’m not saying they put it out of their heads, but to be able to refocus, go in and finish that drive with a touchdown and then finish the game and run out the clock is a testament to these guys. I can’t say enough positive things about this group.”

“I think you’re just hoping that he’s OK,” said Ottawa quarterback Dru Brown. “It’s a very humbling moment. You know, we’re so focused on winning the game and doing our job and, yeah, it’s kind of the sad reality of what we do and that’s kind of the risk we take.”

Acklin had three catches for 43 yards and a touchdown before exiting. The 29-year-old had 42 receptions for 441 yards and two scores prior to the start of Saturday's tilt. Ottawa went on to win 34-27.