Ottawa Redblacks wide receiver Jaelon Acklin was taken off the field in an ambulance after landing awkwardly attempting a catch in the endzone.

The team provided an update on his condition, saying Acklin was conscious and had movement in all of his extremities. He was taken to hospital for further evaluation.

While attempting to catch the ball in the air, he was upended by BC Lions defender T.J. Lee and landed hard on his back. He stayed on the turf for several minutes before the ambulance drove on to the field. The delay lasted approximately 20 minutes.

The incident occurred with just over 11 minutes left in the fourth quarter with the Redblacks leading the Lions 27-24.

Acklin had three catches for 43 yards and a touchdown before exiting. The 29-year-old had 42 receptions for 441 yards and two scores prior to the start of Saturday's tilt.