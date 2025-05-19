Ottawa Redblacks receiver Nick Mardner will miss the 2025 CFL season after undergoing knee surgery, the team announced on Monday.

He suffered the knee injury during the Redblacks' intersquad scrimmage on Saturday and was seen with crutches at the team's training camp facility in Kingston, Ont.

Mardner, 26, appeared in all 18 games with the Redblacks last season, recording 300 receiving yards with three touchdowns on 26 receptions.

The Mississauga, Ont., native was drafted second overall by the Redblacks in the 2024 CFL Draft.

He played three seasons with the Hawai'i Rainbow Warriors in the NCAA, recording 1,270 receiving yards with eight touchdowns before transferring to Cincinnati in 2022.

Mardner had 218 receiving yards with three touchdowns on 19 receptions with Cincinnati in 2022. He then transferred to Auburn for his final season of college football but only appeared in four games without catching a pass.

The 6-foot-6 receiver participated in the New York Giants' rookie minicamp on a tryout basis in May of 2024 before officially signing with the Redblacks.

Rookie receiver Keelan White is expected to take his spot after he participated with the first team during Monday's practice.

White, 23, was drafted third overall by the Redblacks in the 2025 draft out of Montana in the NCAA.

The North Vancouver native had 628 receiving yards with four touchdowns on 57 receptions in the NCAA last season.