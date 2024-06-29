CALGARY — Rene Paredes kicked a 52-yard field goal in overtime to lead the Calgary Stampeders to a 22-19 win over the Winnipeg Blue Bombers at McMahon Stadium on Saturday night.

Before Paredes’ winning kick, former Blue Bomber defensive end Demerio Houston picked off a pass by Winnipeg quarterback Chris Streveler in the end zone.

Calgary won the coin toss in overtime and elected to play defence first and the Stamps were able to thwart the Blue Bombers' (0-4) comeback attempt thanks to Houston’s heroics.

Marken Michel caught a touchdown pass from quarterback Jake Maier, while Paredes kicked four field goals for the Stampeders (2-1), who were coming off a bye week. Cody Grace added three punt singles.

Drew Wolitarsky had a touchdown in the final minute of the fourth quarter for the Bombers, while Sergio Castillo booted four field goals.

Zach Collaros started the game at quarterback for Winnipeg and completed eight-of-12 passes for 55 yards in the first half. After being injured in the second quarter when he was hit hard by Stamps’ defensive lineman Josiah Coatney, Collaros came back in for two more plays before sitting out the rest of the game.

After a slow start for both teams, Winnipeg opened the scoring thanks to a 26-yard field goal by Castillo at 10:46 of the first quarter.

Although the Bombers held the lead through one quarter of play for the first time this season, it was short-lived as Paredes booted a 52-yard field goal for the Stamps just 12 seconds into the second quarter.

The Stamps had a great chance to score the game’s first touchdown when defensive lineman Clarence Hicks picked off an errant pass by Collaros. Although Hickes fumbled the ball, linebacker Cameron Judge quickly picked it up to give Calgary possession on Winnipeg’s 37-yard line.

Four plays later, with Calgary facing a third-and-two situation on Winnipeg’s 16-yard line, Reggie Begelton couldn’t haul in a pass in the end zone from Maier, while the receiver also took an offensive pass interference call on the play as well to end the threat.

After Grace put Calgary up by a point with a 58-yard punt single, Castillo answered back with field goal from 37 and 36 yards to put Winnipeg up 9-4.

Paredes then booted his second field goal of the contest from 26 yards out as time expired in the first half to pull the Stamps within two points.

The defensive dogfight continued in the third quarter as neither team could get anything going offensively. Paredes kicked a 42-yard field goal and Grace bombed an 80-yard single for the only scoring of the third.

Michel caught a six-yard touchdown pass from Maier at 2:45 of fourth quarter to cap off a nine-play, 58-yard scoring drive to give Calgary an 18-9 lead.

Castillo then kicked a 60-yard field goal at 5:36 of the fourth quarter. Castillo’s lengthy boot will go down as the longest field goal in Blue Bombers’ history and the second longest in the CFL record books.

Grace kicked a 61-yard single, his third of the game, to put the Stamps up 19-12.

Streveler then engineered an eight-play, 74-yard drive that he capped off by tossing a 16-yard touchdown pass to Wolitarsky with 37 seconds left on the clock to force overtime.

UP NEXT

Blue Bombers: Host the Ottawa Redblacks (1-1) on Friday, July 5.

Stampeders: Visit the undefeated Montreal Alouettes (4-0) on Saturday, July 6.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 29, 2024.