SURREY, B.C. — Consistency has been hard to come by for the B.C. Lions this season.

After starting the campaign with a 5-1 record, the Lions (7-8-0) have struggled through the middle of the season as their offence stalled and injuries plagued their defensive corps.

“I just don't think we've been consistent enough," said head coach and co-general manager Rick Campbell. "I think we do some really good things at times, but we don't seem to do it all together for 60 minutes. And it's cost us. We've lost some close games.”

B.C. will look to rebound from last week's devastating 32-29 overtime loss to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats on Friday when it hosts the struggling Calgary Stampeders (4-9-1).

Watch the game LIVE Friday evening at 10:00pm ET/7:00pm PT on TSN1, TSN4, TSN.ca and the TSN App.

While the Leos are looking to secure a playoff spot, the Stamps need a victory to prevent being eliminated from post-season contention.

“Everybody’s fighting for their lives now," Campbell said. "We’re done with hypothetical situations. It’s people trying to clinch playoff spots, people trying to avoid elimination, all those things. So there’s a whole bunch to play for.”

In order to clinch a post-season berth this week, the Lions not only need a win, but some help around the league.

B.C.'s magic formula requires a win over the Stamps on Friday, the Ticats losing to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers the same night, and the Edmonton Elks dropping their Saturday game against the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

It's a complicated scenario in a West Division where just one team — the 9-6-0 Blue Bombers — has secured a playoff spot, and the remaining four clubs are separated by just six points.

“It's kind of a funky thing that's going on in the West," said veteran Lions defensive back Garry Peters. "But it's also cool at the same time, because we're all right there fighting for position to get in the playoffs, and nobody's kind of eliminated. So it's kind of like it's already the playoffs right now for us.”

Calgary, meanwhile, heads to Vancouver on a six-game winless skid (0-5-1). The Stampeders have not gone winless in seven straight since 1977.

In order to make its 19th straight post-season appearance, Calgary needs to win all four of its remaining games — and defeat Saskatchewan by nine or more points when the two sides meet in the final game of the regular season on Oct. 26.

“Right now, Calgary, they're fighting for their life. They need everything they can get," said B.C. wide receiver Keon Hatcher. "So I'm sure they're going to come throw everything that's in their book at us. We just gotta be ready and come to play.”

The Lions and Stampeders have already met twice this season, and Friday's matchup could be the tiebreaker in the season series. B.C. drew first blood with a 26-17 victory on June 15, but Calgary edged the visitors 25-24 on July 21.

"Calgary is always good. Despite their record, I think they're a very good team," said Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke. "And they've gotten us once before this year, and they'll definitely have a plan. And we have to match them with our intensity, and we have to find a way to win in BC Place.

“Every game going forward is going to be a playoff type game for us. It's got to be that type of mentality."

CALGARY STAMPEDERS (4-9-1) AT B.C. LIONS (7-8-0)

Friday, BC Place

A TALE OF TWO HALVES: The Lions have a +52 point differential in the first half of games this season. The second half and overtime are a different story, with B.C.’s point differential sitting at -53.

CATCHING LIGHTNING: Stamps receiver Reggie Begelton is on a tear, amassing an average of 92 yards in his last six appearances. The 31-year-old American has 46 catches for 645 yards across the stretch and has gone 66 straight games with at least one reception.

MAJOR MAIER: Calgary quarterback Jake Maier has the second-best completion percentage (72.7) in the CFL and sits third in the league for most passing touchdowns (18).

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 3, 2024.