Powell replaces Mitchell behind centre for Ticats

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats made a change at quarterback during their Week 10 clash against the Montreal Alouettes.

After throwing an interception in the first quarter, veteran Bo Levi Mitchell was replaced by 25-year-old Taylor Powell.

"Following Bo Levi Mitchell's interception, Scott Milanovich went to Taylor Powell and told him he was going in. Powell is up and throwing. Mitchell is looking at the tablet on the bench," Matthew Scianitti reported.

Mitchell has thrown for 2,497 yards with 18 touchdowns and nine interceptions over eight games entering Saturday's game.

The Ticats are 2-6 on the season.