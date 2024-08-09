Montreal Alouettes quarterback Davis Alexander is listed as the team’s starting quarterback on the depth chart ahead of their Week 10 meeting with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats on Saturday.



Alexander, 25, is set to start for the second consecutive game after taking over for Caleb Evans at halftime in the team’s Week 8 victory over the Saskatchewan Roughriders.



The third-year pivot completed 15-of-18 attempts for 178 yards and two scores, sparking a come-from-behind win that saw Montreal trail 16-3 after two quarters.



After defeating the Tiger-Cats in Week 9 with 262 passing yards and a touchdown, Alexander will once again be under centre for the rematch on Saturday. He will be backed-up by James Morgan and the newly-signed Dominique Davis.

The Gig Harbour, Wash. native signed with the Alouettes prior to the 2022 season, and had attempted just 21 passes for no touchdowns and an interception in his first two years with the team.

Cody Fajardo was removed from the six-game injured list last week, but will not dress for Saturday’s game as the 2023 Grey Cup MVP continues to work his way back from a hamstring injury sustained in Week 6 against the Toronto Argonauts.

“We're going to be smart and strategic with him,” said Alouettes general manager Danny Maciocia on TSN690. “And when Cody tells us he's feeling better and, medically, he gets the green light and our coaches like what they see on the field then he'll just go back to occupying the quarterback position for us.

“We just want to be smart, especially when it comes to Cody.“

The Alouettes are pacing the CFL’s East Division with a 7-1 record, and will look to extend their win streak to four games this Saturday.