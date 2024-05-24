Toronto Argonauts quarterback Nick Arbuckle is appreciative for the opportunity to return to his former team and compete for snaps after the off-season left the 30-year-old uncertain regarding his football future.



Arbuckle, a five-year veteran of the Canadian Football League, signed a deal with the team last week after spending the previous two seasons with the Edmonton Elks and Ottawa Redblacks.



The former Georgia State Panthers pivot is happy to be back with the Argos, and will look to break camp with the team after quarterback Chad Kelly was handed a minimum nine-game suspension earlier this month.



"I've never had more fun just playing football, and getting this opportunity", said Arbuckle to TSN's Matthew Scianitti. "[I'm] so grateful to continue my career, and to continue it here of all places. I had a lot of fun here a few years ago.



"To be back with a team that's like this, with our quarterback room, with Cam [Dukes] and Brian [Scott], coach [Mike] Miller, being with this offensive system and this coaching staff that puts so much thought and effort into putting us in great positions to win.



"You can't help but enjoy coming into work every day."



Arbuckle was traded from Toronto to Edmonton during the 2021 season. He was then acquired by the Redblacks a year later, where he spent the past two seasons.



Starting in just two games for Ottawa, Arbuckle threw for 460 yards, no touchdowns and four interceptions. He became a free agent back in February and had gone unsigned until the Argonauts came to him with an offer.



"That aspect of feeling unsure about whether I was going to get to play again, and not getting a contract back in free agency, and going into this year very unsure of the future and my career plane, and what was in store for it, I think that's allowed me to have a great level of appreciation for this opportunity to be on the field again and to play football,” he said. “Because I would be lying if I said I was 100 per cent sure that this was going to happen."