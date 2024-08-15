VANCOUVER — The time was right for Nathan Rourke to return to the Canadian Football League.

After spending more than 18 months bouncing around with four NFL teams, the 26-year-old from Victoria decided he wanted to play again for the B.C. Lions.

“I think at the end of the day, I wanted to be in a situation where I felt like I could move up,” Rourke said on Wednesday after his first practice with the Lions.

Rourke signed a three-year contract with B.C. on Tuesday after being released by the Atlanta Falcons over the weekend.

“I thought it was a bit of a tough situation,” said Rourke, who was named the CFL’s Most Outstanding Canadian for the 2022 season. “I felt going to another team would be a hard ask and maybe not the best use of my time.

“Just the suddenness of that felt like it was maybe best to start exploring other options if the NFL thing didn’t work.”

While the journey didn’t end the way Rourke had hoped, he doesn’t regret his decision to try the NFL path.

“There were definitely moments of frustration, but I don’t think the overall experience, I don’t see it as a negative,” he said.

“I’ve been frustrated the last year-and-a-half. I had to keep reminding myself it’s not the game’s fault, it’s the situation. I still love the game very much. It’s a lot more fun when you’re able to participate in it.”

One lesson Rourke learned is that the glitter of the NFL seen from the outside can fade quickly.

“It’s not as glamorous as you might think,” he said. “It’s football, a lot more money, a lot more business. It’s not as caulked up as you might think. I’m happy to be back.”

ContentId(1.2162194): Kurtis Rourke admires brother Nathan for pursuing dream, thrilled to see him back in BC

Rick Campbell, B.C.’s head coach and co-general manager, was impressed by how Rourke looked during practice and how quickly he reverted back to offensive coordinator Jordan Maksymic’s offence.

Campbell expects Rourke will start Sunday when the Lions host the Winnipeg Blue Bombers at BC Place Stadium.

“All signs point to yes,” said Campbell. “The only reasons I don’t say 100 per cent yes is the guy has gone through a whirlwind. Jordan and him are just making sure we’re all on the same page and he’s comfortable. So far, so good.”

Rourke’s return comes at a critical time. The Lions started the season 5-1 but have lost their last three games.

Quarterback Vernon Adams Jr., who was enjoying an MVP type of year by throwing for 2,469 yards, 14 touchdowns and six interceptions, missed B.C.’s 33-16 loss to Edmonton last weekend. He is listed week-to-week with a knee injury.

Rourke denied any friction with Adams.

“I’ve got the most amount of respect for VA,” said Rourke. “He’s such a pro. He’s that type of leader and type of person that I aspire to be in the locker room.”

Rourke’s return is already having an impact. Ticket sales have jumped for Sunday’s game. A crowd of around 50 people gathered to watch the Lions’ practice, with one holding up a sign saying, “Welcome Back Nathan Rourke.”

One betting site now has B.C. the favourite to win the Grey Cup.

Rourke said he doesn’t feel any extra pressure even with Vancouver hosting the CFL championship on Nov. 17.

“Being the host city is important to a lot of people, but it wouldn’t be any more important to us if we were playing anywhere else in the league,” he said. “We want to win every single year.”

Rourke, who played his college football at Ohio, played eight games as a backup for the Lions in 2021, then took over as a starter the following season.

He completed 255 of 325 passes for 3,349 yards, 25 touchdowns and 10 interceptions in 10 games. He also ran for 304 yards and seven TDs.

Despite Rourke suffering a foot injury in Week 11, the Lions finished second in the CFL West with a 12-6 record.

Rourke returned to lead the Lions to a victory over the Calgary Stampeders in the West semifinal, but B.C. lost to Winnipeg in the West Final.

Rourke signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars in January 2023 but never appeared in a regular-season game. After being waived by the Jaguars in December 2023 he was claimed by the New England Patriots, where he dressed as a backup for one game.

The Patriots brought Rourke back this year, signing him to a one-year deal in March. But they released him in May. After short stints with the New York Giants and Falcons he decided to return home.

Signing Rourke has caused some dominoes to fall. On Wednesday the Lions released American quarterbacks Jake Dolegala, who was 14 of 23 for 146 yards and no TDs in the loss to Edmonton, and Brennan Armstrong. First-year player Chase Brice remains on the roster.

Rourke doubts it will take him long to adjust back to the Canadian game, or the Lions' offence.

“I love the Canadian game,” he said. “It makes it fun to be out here.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 14, 2024.