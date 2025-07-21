Edmonton Elks head coach Mark Kilam is not tipping his hand as to which man will be under centre against the Saskatchewan Roughriders when his team visits the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Friday.

Quarterbacks Tre Ford and Cody Fajardo split first team reps on Monday. TSN's Farhan Lalji notes that appears to be the plan for the first few days of the week.

The Elks are coming off of a bye week that was filled with talk about the team's situation at pivot. In the team's last game on July 13, Ford, who had started all of the team's five games to date, was benched in a 32-14 loss to the BC Lions that dropped the team to 1-4 on the season. He threw for 34 yards on 3-for-12 passing and a pick. Fajardo spelled him in the fourth quarter with the team trailing 24-7 and went 5-for-7 for 78 yards and a touchdown.

A 27-year-old native of Niagara Falls, Ont., Ford is in his fourth season out of Waterloo. In five games, he's thrown for 984 yards on 82-for-121 passing with five TDs and three interceptions.

Fajardo, 33, is a two-time Grey Cup winner and a 2019 CFL All-Star. In his ninth CFL campaign out of Nevada, the Brea, CA native is in his first season with the Elks, having previously suited up for the Toronto Argonauts, Lions, Roughriders and Montreal Alouettes.

In five games this season, he's thrown for 107 yards on 9-for-11 passing and a TD.

The Riders share a lead of the West with the Calgary Stampeders at 5-1. Corey Mace's team is coming off of a 33-27 win over the Lions on Saturday.