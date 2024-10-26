Canadian Football League commissioner Randy Ambrosie announced Saturday that he’s retiring from the league after seven years in the top role.

Ambrosie said he will depart as soon as the CFL’s board of governors hires a successor.

“My goal has always been to leave the league in better condition than I found it, and I am proud that the CFL has grown stronger in the past seven years,” Ambrosie said in a release. "Serving as commissioner is a tremendous honour. It is also a job that requires total dedication, seven days a week, almost 365 days a year.

“After more than seven years, I feel the time is right for a transition, once a successor is named, and I will do everything in my power to help the next Commissioner achieve even more. Until then, it is business as usual.”

Announced as the CFL’s 14th commissioner on July 5, 2017, Ambrosie is one of the longest-serving top executives in the league’s history.

“On behalf of the board, I want to thank Randy for his leadership and for providing us with as much notice as possible of his intention to retire. His willingness to stay on until his successor is named will allow for a seamless and successful transition, likely sometime in 2025,” said Scott Banda, chair of the CFL board of governors.

“Randy has shepherded the league through some very difficult challenges, including the pandemic and leadership changes at the team level. To meet those challenges and build a stronger brand with growing fandom, a new digital marketing strategy, effective ownership and leadership across the league, and rule and procedure changes that have delivered fun, fast, and entertaining football, is a positive legacy indeed. Randy has built the foundation on which the league can move to the next level.”

Ambrosie, 61, was an offensive lineman for nine seasons in the CFL, playing for Toronto, Calgary and Edmonton. The Winnipeg native also served two years as secretary of the CFL Players’ Association.

“When I do step aside sometime next year, I will do so with a profound sense of achievement, satisfaction and gratitude,” Ambrosie said. “I want to thank our governors, team presidents, players and coaches and staff, and our valued business partners. I especially want to thank our great fans from coast to coast, and particularly my wonderful wife, Barb, and our smart and beautiful daughters, for their support.”