CFL commissioner Randy Ambrosie said Tuesday the league is encouraged by talks with a potential expansion team owner in Atlantic Canada, but wants the league to make a final decision on the location in the near future.

A potential eastern expansion has been discussed a possibility for the league since 2016, but the previously involved Schooner Sports and Entertainment dropped out of an ownership attempt during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I can tell you that we have been in a conversation with a highly engaged, very qualified potential owner in Atlantic Canada,” Ambrosie said during his state of the league address ahead of the 110th Grey Cup. “And those conversations will continue through the Grey Cup weekend, and beyond.

“We need to bring this to a conclusion at some point. No matter how much we want to be there, and it would be great our have our 10th team in Atlantic Canada, would be great to be in Halifax…The conversation with this current phenomenal ownership candidate will continue.

"But I will say to him, to anyone who is included, ‘At some point we have to decide whether we’re going to do it or not.’ And if we’re going to do it, let’s do it.”

Ambrosie noted that having an even number of teams in the league would allow for a condensed schedule and an earlier Grey Cup date, which would benefit the league.

The CFL has played with nine teams since the debut of the Ottawa Redblacks in 2014.