Running back Taquan Mizzell was among eight players cut by the BC Lions on Monday as they continue to build their lineup for the regular season.

Mizzell, 30, was the team's lead RB in 2023, where he appeared in 14 games. His 157 rushing attempts and 773 rushing yards led the Lions by a wide margin. He also caught 41 passes for 291 yards and totaled five touchdowns on the year.

The Virginia Beach, Virg. native and Virginia product out of NCAA spent five years in NFL organizations following his four years in NCAA football. He spent time with the Baltimore Ravens, Chicago Bears, New Orleans Saints and New York Giants.

He signed with the Lions on April 18, 2022, and debuted with the team the following season. Mizzell starred in the Lions' 37-29 victory over the Edmonton Elks that clinched a spot in the playoffs - he turned 20 touches into 140 yards from scrimmage and a pair of touchdowns.

The Lions will move forward with newly-signed William Stanback, a two-time CFL All-Star and former rushing leader (2021) as the lead option out of the backfield.

"I want to come out there and do everything I have to do to be the best that I can be," Stanback said after signing a one-year deal in February. "I want to come out there with a vengeance and kind of kick everyone's butts."

Linebackers Joe Beckett and KeSean Brown, defensive backs Tyon Davis and Jassin States-McClean, wide receivers Taylor Grimes and Mataio Talalemotu and quarterback Dakota Prukop were the other players cut from the roster on Monday.

The Lions open their regular season with a matchup against the Toronto Argonauts in Toronto on June 9.