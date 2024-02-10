Mathieu Betts, the Canadian Football League's reigning Most Outstanding Defensive Player, could be on his way to the NFL.

According to TSN's Farhan Lalji, there's a "real possibility" that Betts signs a futures contract with the Detroit Lions.

"I’m hearing that there is a real possibility that Matthieu Betts will agree to a futures contract in the NFL with the Detroit Lions," Lalji wrote in a post on X. "This is not done yet, he’s not able to sign until next week, but multiple sources tell me it’s headed in that direction."

CFL free agency opens on Tuesday.

The 28-year-old Betts became the new single-season sack leader by a Canadian with 18 in 18 regular-season games for the BC Lions, surpassing previous record-holders Jamaal Westerman (2015), and former Lion Brent Johnson, who set the record in 2005 with 17 after setting the new Canadian record with 16 just a year prior.

Betts started the season on a six-game sack streak and finished the 2023 campaign with six more sacks than AC Leonard (12), Jake Ceresna (12), and Carter Bryce (12) for the league crown.

A product of Laval University, Betts also racked up a career-high 42 defensive tackles and four forced fumbles, earning a CFL All-Star nod.