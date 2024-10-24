OTTAWA — American receiver Justin Hardy will miss the Ottawa Redblacks' regular-season finale Friday.

Hardy, who leads the CFL in receptions (97) and is second in receiving yards (1,343), was listed off Ottawa's depth chart Thursday. Hardy was named Wednesday as the Redblacks' nominee for the league's outstanding player award.

American Andrew Miller will start in Hardy's place.

Ottawa (8-7-1) concludes its regular season hosting the Hamilton Tiger-Cats (7-10). The Redblacks have already clinched third in the East and will visit the Toronto Argonauts (10-7) in the division semifinal Nov. 2.

Hamilton has been eliminated from playoff contention.

Incumbent Dru Brown is listed as Ottawa's starting quarterback.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 24, 2024.