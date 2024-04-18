OTTAWA — The Ottawa Redblacks will start the 2024 season without American running back Devonte Williams.

The CFL club announced Thursday that Williams recently had surgery to repair a torn Achilles tendon suffered during off-season training.

The Redblacks added the operation was successful but didn't say when the injury occurred or provide a timeline for Williams' return.

Given the nature of the injury, it's unlikely the five-foot-nine, 170-pound Williams will play in 2024.

Williams, 27, ran for 1002 yards and averaged 5.5-yards per carry in 15 games last year with Ottawa.

Williams has spent the last two seasons with the Redblacks, rushing for 1,456 yards on 272 carries (5.4-yard average) with three touchdowns in 23 regular-season contests.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 18, 2024.