Ottawa Redblacks quarterback Dru Brown did not take first-team practice reps with the team on Monday, but has yet to be ruled out for Friday’s home opener against the Montreal Alouettes.

The team did not offer an update on their starter after the session.

Brown completed 34-of-41 passing attempts for 413 yards and two touchdowns in last week’s 31-26 season-opening loss to the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

The 28-year-old pivot is entering his second season as the team’s starter following three years with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers behind Zach Collaros.

A native of Palo Alto, Calif., Brown led the Redblacks back to the postseason for the first time since 2019 with a 9-8-1 record last year before falling to the Toronto Argonauts in the Eastern Semi-Final.

The five-year veteran posted career-high marks in completions (312), passing yards (3,959), and touchdowns (18) in his first year with the Redblacks.

If Brown is unable to go for Week 2, Matt Shiltz could see the bulk of the snaps under centre in front of Dustin Crum.

Shiltz, who took first team reps with the starters in Brown’s place, served as the back-up quarterback in Week 1, while Crum recorded three yards on three attempts and a touchdown.