The Ottawa Redblacks signed quarterback Dru Brown though the 2026 season on Wednesday, the team announced.

The 27-year-old American had a career season in 2024 during his first campaign with the Redblacks, throwing for 3,959 yards alongside 18 touchdowns and 10 interceptions over 17 games.

Brown, who spent his first three seasons in the CFL as a backup with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, led the Redblacks to a 10-8 record, including 7-0-1 at home, helping the franchise secure their first playoff appearance since 2018.

Ottawa dropped a 58-38 decision to the Toronto Argonauts in the East Semifinal .

“Dru did an outstanding job in his first year as a starter, providing our team with stability at the game’s most important position," said Redblacks head coach Bob Dyce in a release. "His work ethic, and dedication to his craft will be instrumental in leading us to even greater success in the future.”

The Redblacks acquired Brown's negotiating rights from the Blue Bombers in January 2024 before signing him to a two-year contract.

"I'm grateful to be staying in Ottawa through 2026," said Brown. "I'm excited to continue to chase the ultimate goal with the organization that showed belief in me as a player and as a person."

Brown won a Grey Cup with the Blue Bombers in 2021.