The Ottawa Redblacks announced Monday the team has officially signed American receiver Dominique Rhymes to a two-year deal to return to the nation's capital.

“Ottawa was the first place I played pro ball. I started my career here, met my fiancé here,” said Rhymes said in a statement. “I feel like I'm coming home, because I am. I'm still good friends with a lot of the guys from Ottawa. I've seen their kids be born, went to a Grey Cup; it's just all love. I’m excited to get going.”

Rhymes, 30, re-joins the Redblacks after heading westward in 2021 to join the BC Lions, where he spent three seasons (2021-23).

Rhymes had a career year in 2022 when he recorded 1,401 yards on 85 receptions while finding the end zone 11 times. Despite only following up for 10 regular-season games last season, Rhymes still put up 535 receiving yards and six touchdowns.



In his first stint with Redblacks (2017-19), Rhymes suited up for 39 regular-season games and helped guide the team to a Grey Cup appearance in 2018.

His best season with the Redblacks came in 2019, when the Miami native and Murray State product caught 65 of 112 passes for 1,056 yards and five touchdowns.

“We are excited to welcome back Dominique Rhymes to our organization,” said GM Shawn Burke in a statement. “Dominique is a productive, big-bodied receiver who has shown he can be a difference-maker in our league. He has continued to grow as a player more and more every season, and we are happy he is coming back home.”