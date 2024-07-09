Ottawa Redblacks starting quarterback Dru Brown is in concussion protocol after leaving Friday's loss to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers with an upper-body injury.

TSN's Dave Naylor reports that the team should learn more when they return to practice on Wednesday.

Brown was shaken up on a late hit by Blue Bombers linebacker Redha Kramdi in the second quarter, who connected with an elbow to Brown's head after he slid to the ground.

The 27-year-old pivot was seen walking to the locker room with team training staff before the end of the first half.

“When it comes to concussion protocol or anything like that, you go through the process,” said head coach Bob Dyce after the game. “But you’re never going to try and predict what the situation is.

“If it is a concussion, everyone handles them differently so I can’t tell you anything on that.”

Flags were thrown immediately for a roughing the passer penalty as a fracas unfolded on the field around Brown, who remained down for a few minutes. Dustin Crum came on to replace the injured Brown.

“It seemed to me to be someone leading with their head on a player who was defenceless, but I can’t control that,” Dyce added.

Brown has been Ottawa's starter this season, throwing for 819 yards alongside three touchdowns, one interception and a 59.3 completion percentage over four games.

Crum has thrown for 102 yards with no touchdowns and an interception in a backup role.

The Redblacks are 2-2 on the season and visit the 0-4 Edmonton Elks to close Week 6 action on Sunday. You can watch the game Sunday night at 7pm ET/4pm PT on TSN3/5 and streaming on TSN.ca or the TSN App.