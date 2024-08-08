Ottawa Redblacks starting quarterback Dru Brown left the Week 10 opener against the visiting Saskatchewan Roughriders early in the second quarter with a leg injury and will not return to action on Thursday.

Brown was hit by Roughriders defensive lineman Miles Brown, who received a roughing the passer penalty on the play.

Dustin Crum replaced Brown behind centre.

In his first season with the Redblacks, the 27-year-old Brown has led the Redblacks to a 5-2 record, throwing for 1,881 yards with six touchdowns and four interceptions over seven games entering Thursday's game