Redblacks QB Brown leaves game vs. Roughriders with leg injury
Ottawa Redblacks starting quarterback Dru Brown left the Week 10 opener against the visiting Saskatchewan Roughriders early in the second quarter with a leg injury and will not return to action on Thursday.
Brown was hit by Roughriders defensive lineman Miles Brown, who received a roughing the passer penalty on the play.
Dustin Crum replaced Brown behind centre.
In his first season with the Redblacks, the 27-year-old Brown has led the Redblacks to a 5-2 record, throwing for 1,881 yards with six touchdowns and four interceptions over seven games entering Thursday's game