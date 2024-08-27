TORONTO — Ottawa Redblacks quarterback Dru Brown and tackle Christian Covington of the B.C. Lions were the top offensive and defesive players in the CFL honour roll Tuesday.

Brown captured top offensive honours with a grade of 86.1 for his performance in Ottawa's 34-27 home win over B.C. Brown completed 28-for-37 passes for 390 yards and three touchdowns in the game.

Covington was the top-graded defensive player (89.6) for his play on that contest. He registered his first forced fumble and participated in 32 total defensive snaps.

The CFL honour roll highlights players in nine positions based on data points registered and compiled by Pro Football Focus, an American sports analytics company.

The Edmonton Elks had the top-graded offensive line at 76.6. The unit's top-three performers were Martez Ivey (81.4), Shane Richards (71.3) and Brett Boyko (68.4).

Winnipeg's Gabe Wallace (81.5) was the top-graded offensive lineman.

The other top performers included Winnipeg running back Brady Oliveira (73.6), Hamilton receiver Tim White (84.7), Ottawa linebacker Frankie Griffin (74.9), Toronto defensive back Benjie Franklin (84.1), Redblacks returner DeVonte Dedmon (69.7), Argos kicker/punter Lirim Hajrullahu (83.5) and Bomber special-teams player Tony Jones (90.5).

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 27, 2024.