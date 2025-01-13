OTTAWA — The Ottawa Redblacks have signed offensive lineman Dariusz Bladek to a one-year contract extension, the CFL team announced Monday.

Bladek started 17 games with the Redblacks last season after missing the entire 2023 campaign with the Toronto Argonauts due to an ankle injury.

He attended mini-camp with the Baltimore Ravens in 2016 before being drafted in the second round, 11th overall by the Saskatchewan Roughriders in 2017.

Bladek would go on to appear in 45 games with the Riders across three seasons before signing with the Argos in 2020, where he helped Toronto win the Grey Cup in 2022.

Bladek is from Clifton, N.J., but qualifies as a national player through his Canadian mother.

“We are thrilled to have Dariusz back for another year,” Redblacks head coach Bob Dyce said in a release. “He is a physical contributor on our offensive line, who brings a wealth of experience and leadership to our football club.”

---

"Sask Army Knife" returning to Lions

VANCOUVER — The B.C. Lions have re-signed Canadian fullback and long snapper Riley Pickett to a one-year extension.

Pickett was eligible to become a free agent on February 11.

The versatile player from Saskatoon has suited up in 46 regular-season games with B.C. since being selected as a defensive lineman 41st overall at the 2022 CFL draft.

He was a long snapper on field goal attempts when Sean Whyte led the CFL with a 94.3 success rate last season.

He also added 11 special teams tackles and recorded one catch for eight yards out of the backfield.

"Riley has continued to develop since we called his name on draft night in 2022. We're calling him the 'Sask Army Knife' as he's done everything, from defensive line to long snapping, and also been a great cover guy on special teams,” Lions general manager Ryan Rigmaiden said in a release.

---

American receiver Mitchell joins Bombers

WINNIPEG — The Blue Bombers have signed American receiver Dillon Mitchell to a one-year contract.

Mitchell spent the last three seasons with the Edmonton Elks before being released by the team on Friday.

He set career highs last year with the Elks, finishing with 58 receptions for 727 yards and four touchdowns in 18 games.

He led Edmonton in kickoff return yards, returning 23 for 535 yards, and added 19 punt returns for 172 yards.

Mitchell suited up for 45 games over his three years with the Elks and had 130 catches for 1,896 yards and 12 touchdowns

He posted four 100-yard receiving games during his days in Edmonton.

---

Riders sign linebacker Thurman to two-year extension

REGINA — The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed American linebacker Jameer Thurman to a two-year contract extension.

Thurman registered 76 defensive tackles, two special teams tackles, one sack and two interceptions — including one returned for a touchdown — en route to being named a CFL West all-star last season.

The 29-year-old American joined the Roughriders in free agency after a strong 2023 season with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, where he earned 98 defensive tackles and five sacks.

Thurman previously played four seasons (2017-18, 2021-22) with the Calgary Stampeders, helping the team win a Grey Cup in 2018.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 13, 2025.