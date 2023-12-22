OTTAWA — The Ottawa Redblacks have signed defensive back Brandin Dandridge to a two-year contract extension, the CFL team announced Friday.

He was set to become a free agent in February.

Dandridge was the Redblacks' outstanding special-teams player in 2023, returning 45 punts for 539 yards and a touchdown and 15 kick-off returns for 328 yards in 13 games.

Defensively, the 27-year-old from Lee's Summit, Mo., set a new career high with five interceptions, two of which were returned for touchdowns, and added a forced fumble.

Dandridge has 61 defensive tackles, nine interceptions and two defensive touchdowns in 31 games over four seasons with the Redblacks.

He spent time with the NFL's Kansas City Chiefs in 2022 before making a return to Ottawa.

"Ottawa is the only CFL city I've called home and I'm looking forward to sticking around for at least two more years," Dandridge said in a release. "We have unfinished business to take care of as a team and I'm fortunate to be able to come back and help us do that."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 22, 2023.