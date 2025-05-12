The Ottawa Redblacks are expected to sign wide receiver Kalil Pimpleton to a contract extension on Monday, according to AJ Jakubec of TSN Radio 1200 Ottawa.

Jakubec says the deal will run through the 2027 season.

Pimpleton, 26, had a strong rookie season in 2024, recording 45 receptions for 715 yards and three touchdowns over eight games.

The native of Muskegon, Michigan played his college ball at Central Michigan and spent time in the NFL with the Detroit Lions and New York Giants, but never played a game.

After four straight season of missing the playoffs, the Redblacks posted a 9-8-1 record last year before losing to the Toronto Argonauts in the East Semi-Final.