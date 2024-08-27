Redblacks victory would clinch CFL playoff berth for defending-champion Alouettes

TORONTO — They're idle, but the Montreal Alouettes could still cement a CFL playoff berth this week.

Montreal (10-1) would secure an East Division post-season spot if the Ottawa Redblacks (7-2-1) defeated the B.C. Lions (5-6) on Saturday.

The Alouettes would also punch their playoff ticket if Ottawa and B.C. tied and the Winnipeg Blue Bombers (5-6) beat the Saskatchewan Roughriders (5-5-1) on Sunday.

Montreal can't fall lower than third in the East Division based upon Hamilton’s 2-9 record. The Alouettes could only be denied a post-season berth by way of a crossover.

However, according to the CFL, an Ottawa victory over B.C. would eliminate the possibility of a crossover affecting Montreal.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 27, 2024.