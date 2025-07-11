Reggie Stubblefield is set to make his long-awaited debut for the Hamilton Tiger-Cats on Saturday, according to TSN's Matthew Scianitti.

Stubblefield, 26, is set to start at SAM linebacker against the Ottawa Redblacks after missing the first four games of the season while recovering from surgery to repair a torn ACL suffered in Week 1 last year.

The Lubbock, Tex. native signed a three-year deal with the Ticats in free agency this winter, and returns to play with the team just two points back of first place in the East Division at 2-2 to begin the 2025 campaign.

Stubblefield spent his first two seasons in the Canadian Football League as a member of the Montreal Alouettes, recording 46 total tackles, three sacks, two interceptions, and one forced fumble across 14 games played.

The Kansas State product was named as Montreal’s Most Outstanding Rookie in 2023, helping the team to their eighth Grey Cup in franchise history.

