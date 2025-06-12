Winnipeg Blue Bombers running back Brady Oliveira departed the team's season opener in the first quarter with an upper-body injury and will miss the rest of the game.

It was an up-and-down start for Oliveira, who burst for a 43-yard run on his second carry of the game but was not on the field for the team's second or third drives.

CTV's Brit Dort reported that Oliveira was in the locker room being examined for an undisclosed injury, and later added that Oliveira would not return with the ailment.

Oliveira finished the game with two rushes for 49 yards.

The Winnipeg native and two-time Most Outstanding Canadian (2023-24) rushed for a league-leading 1,353 yards on 239 carries a season ago, adding 476 yards receiving and four touchdowns total.

Oliveira has led the CFL in rushing yards in back-to-back campaigns.