VANCOUVER - James Butler doesn’t mind standing outside of the spotlight.

And on a B.C. Lions offence featuring the likes of quarterback Nathan Rourke and receivers Justin McInnis and Keon Hatcher, a running back might skirt attention.

Not Butler.

The 30-year-old American has been a star for B.C. this season. He leads the league in rushing yards with 474 and will look to add to the total Saturday when the Lions (3-3) host the Saskatchewan Roughriders (4-1).

Last week, Butler amassed a career-high 171 rushing yards, 35 receiving yards and a touchdown as B.C. downed the Edmonton Elks 32-14.

"I feel young again, wearing my college number (20)," the running back said. “It's easy for me to just fly under the radar and just try to be the little spark I can be."

Butler's success follows a difficult 2024 campaign where the University of Iowa product saw action in just 10 games for the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, tallying 522 rushing yards and two TDs.

The numbers were well off the career-high 1,116 yards and seven majors he logged for the Ticats in 2023 and he was released by Hamilton in January.

Just hours later, Butler signed with the Lions, the team where he started his CFL career in 2021 before breaking out with a 1,060-yard showing in 2022.

The move reunited him with Rourke and the duo wasted little time in picking up where they left off.

"For us, there's so much trust," said the Canadian QB, noting that Butler has found a way to up his game this season.

“I think he’s been playing out of his mind. He’s been playing better than I think he did in ‘22. … A lot of the times, I’m just watching. I’ve got the best seat in the house for watching him get to work."

The admiration goes both ways.

"I feel like when you’ve got No. 12 back there, he just gives you a chance. Nate just gives you a chance, and he just makes plays," Butler said. “We always knew he's going to be destined for a great thing.

"So just being there, being back with him is nice. Even when I was with Nate (back in 2021 and 22), I was a little bit younger. So I just feel younger. I feel young again. It’s nice."

Butler and Rourke will be in for a challenge Saturday when the Lions go up against the Riders.

Saskatchewan is coming off its first loss of the season after dropping a 24-10 decision to the Calgary Stampeders last week.

The Lions have already gone up against the Roughriders once this year, taking a 37-18 loss in Regina back on June 28.

Despite the final score, B.C. felt the game easily could have had a different result if they'd done a few things differently, Butler said.

"I don't remember the score, but I never felt like we were really out of it, except maybe towards the end of the game," he said. "So I just feel like if we take care of the ball, I just feel like it'll be a different game.”

The Riders will be without a star returner Mario Alford for the contest. The speedster left the game against Calgary in the first quarter due to an injury and did not practice with his teammates this week.

“That’s Super Mario, man. That’s a tough one to lose," said Riders head coach Corey Mace. "Certainly he’s been playing out of his mind, I thought, to this point in the season. It just sucks. But ultimately, it sucks for him."

Alford will be replaced in the lineup by Drae McRay, a first-year receiver out of Texas Tech.

The game will be an opportunity for a rookie who showed "fearlessness" in pre-season play, Mace said.

"We all have confidence in Drae to be able to go out and execute and make plays," the coach said. "He showed to be really dangerous in the pre-season.”

SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS (4-1) AT B.C. LIONS (3-3)

Saturday, B.C. Place

MILESTONE WATCH: Lions linebacker Micah Awe leads the league in total tackles with 46 on the season. He's now two away from 500 across his CFL career.

HISTORY BOOKS: Saskatchewan holds a 107-94-6 edge in all-time matchups between the two teams. The Roughriders have fared well in Lions' territory, too, going 51-50-2 at B.C.

WHYTE HOT: B.C.'s Sean Whyte has made all 12 of his field goals this season and, alongside Hamilton's Marc Liegghio, is one of just two kickers who haven't missed this season. Whyte has made 25 consecutive field goals going back to last year, marking the sixth streak of 25+ over his CFL career.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 18, 2025.