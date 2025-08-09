CALGARY - Rene Paredes kicked a 40-yard field goal with no time left on the clock to lead the Calgary Stampeders to a thrilling 28-27 win over the Winnipeg Blue Bombers on Saturday.

Paredes finished the CFL contest with four field goals and two singles for the Stampeders (6-3), who snapped a two-game losing streak.

After missing the previous game with a head injury, quarterback Vernon Adams Jr. returned to the lineup and threw a pair of touchdown passes to Tevin Jones.

Starting quarterback Zach Collaros threw a touchdown pass to Jerreth Sterns for the Blue Bombers (4-4), while his backup Chris Streveler ran for a TD.

Sergio Castillo kicked four field goals for the Bombers — including one from 63 yards out with 61 seconds remaining in the game to tie a CFL record and put Winnipeg ahead 27-25 — and added a single.

After missing Winnipeg’s previous game with a neck injury, Collaros completed the first four passes he threw on Winnipeg’s first drive of the game to help set up a 49-yard field goal by Castillo at 4:47 of the first quarter.

Trey Vaval returned a punt 33 yards back to Calgary’s 13-yard line later in the opening quarter. Three plays later, Streveler plunged into the end zone for a one-yard touchdown to put the visitors up 10-0.

The Bombers then added to their lead 63 seconds into the second quarter when Sterns caught a 23-yard TD pass from Collaros to cap off a seven-play, 78-yard drive.

The Stamps answered right back 69 seconds later when Jones hauled in a long bomb from Adams and ran the rest of the way for a 78-yard TD.

After Paredes kicked the convert he added a 90-yard single on the ensuing kickoff to pull the Stamps within nine points.

Thanks to a 25-yard catch followed by a 32-yard run by Brady Oliveira, the Bombers moved deep into Calgary territory once again, but came up empty-handed when they turned the ball over on downs. Linebacker Jacob Roberts was credited with stopping Streveler short of gaining the yard he needed after Winnipeg coach Mike O’Shea decided to gamble on third down.

After Castillo kicked a 53-yard field goal to put the Bombers up 20-8, Adams responded by leading the Stamps on a five-play, 70-yard drive that he capped off by tossing an eight-yard TD pass to Jones.

After Paredes booted an 87-yard single, Castillo kicked a 37-yard field goal with six seconds left in the first half to put Winnipeg up 23-16.

Paredes accounted for all of the scoring in the third quarter as he kicked a 13-yard field goal and then added another one from 31 yards out

The Calgary kicker then booted a 34-yard field goal at 2:15 of the fourth quarter to give Calgary a 25-23 lead. The Stamps had a chance to add to that lead, but he missed a 46-yard field goal attempt wide to the right to give Winnipeg the ball back with 3:13 left on the clock.

After his record-tying field goal, Castillo kicked a 100-yard single on the ensuing kickoff before Paredes ended the game with his clutch kick.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 9, 2025.