Report: Bombers LB Bighill, WR Schoen miss first practice ahead of Grey Cup

Winnipeg Blue Bombers veteran linebacker Adam Bighill and wide receiver Dalton Schoen did not participate in the team's first practice on Tuesday ahead of Sunday’s Grey Cup against the Montreal Alouettes, according to Bombers reporter Ed Tait.

Bombers head coach Mike O'Shea was noncommittal on the status of the two in his press conference Tuesday morning, saying "Dalton Schoen is continuing to rehab and work every single day and Biggie is starting that process.”

Bighill, 35, suffered a non-contact injury during the West Final against the BC Lions and left IG Field on crutches, according to TSN Football Insider Farhan Lalji.

The Montesano, Wash., native played in 17 regular-season games for the Blue Bombers, amassing 74 tackles, four sacks and a touchdown.

Schoen has not played since Week 18, and didn’t participate in practice leading up to the West Final.

The 27-year-old reigning Most Outstanding Rookie from Overland Park, Kan., led the Bombers in receiving this season, catching 72 passes for 1,233 yards and a league-leading 10 touchdowns.