The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have selected Ted Goveia as their new general manager, and are negotiating terms of an agreement with him, according to TSN's Dave Naylor.

The deal could happen as early as Wednesday with an announcement later this week, Naylor adds.

Goveia has served as the Winnipeg Blue Bombers' assistant general manager and director of player personnel since 2013. He has helped grow the team into a perrenial contender that have appeared in five consecutive Grey Cups, with two championships in 2019 and 2021.

Hamilton finished last in the East Division in 2024 with a 7-11 record have recorded a sub-.500 record in the last three seasons.

Goveia appears set to take over the role from Ed Hervey, who left the TiCats' organization for the Edmonton Elks' general manager role earlier in the off-season.