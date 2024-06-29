Veteran wide receiver Lucky Whitehead is expected to sign with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, TSN's Farhan Lalji reported Saturday. The details of the contract are still being ironed out.

Whitehead, 32, spent the last three seasons with the BC Lions. The former CFL All-Star played in 16 games with the Lions last season, where he caught 58 passes for 728 yards and three touchdowns.

The Manassas, Virg. native made his CFL debut with the Blue Bombers in 2019, where he caught 52 passes for 521 yards and two touchdowns, and helped the team win the Grey Cup.

Whitehead spent three years in the NFL with the Dallas Cowboys and New York Jets following a collegiate career at Florida Atlantic University .

In 60 career CFL games, Whitehead has 248 catches for 3,192 yards and 12 touchdowns.

The Blue Bombers are without WRs Dalton Schoen and Kenny Lawler for an extended amount of time, as both were placed on the six-game injured list in the opening weeks of the season. Schoen is slated to miss the entire season, per TSN's Dave Naylor.

Winnipeg fell to 0-4 on the year with a 22-19 overtime loss to the Lions on Saturday.