It appears Adarius Pickett is headed up the 401.

TSN's Farhan Lalji reports the Toronto Argonauts defensive back is expected to join the Ottawa Redblacks once he becomes a free agent.

Pickett, 27 had 105 defensive tackles for the Argonauts last season, with a forced fumble and six sacks. He was named a CFL All-Star for the first time in his career following the season.

He spent the previous two seasons with the Montreal Alouettes before joining the Argonauts.

Pickett was ranked second among American players on TSN's list of CFL free agents.