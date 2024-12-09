MONTREAL — Kristian Matte is done being a football player, but he's not finished with the game.

The veteran offensive lineman retired Thursday after 14 CFL seasons, all with the Montreal Alouettes. Only quarterback Anthony Calvillo (16) and fellow Canadian offensive lineman Scott Flory (15) spent more time with the franchise than Matte, a native of St.-Hubert. Que.

Former tight end Peter Dalla Riva, who was inducted into the Canadian Football Hall of Fame in 1993, also played 14 seasons with the Alouettes.

"I just keep finding ways to love this game, it's a beautiful game," an emotional Matte told reporters during a news conference Monday at Olympic Stadium. "With that being said, it's come time to start a new chapter in my life.

"This chapter as a player is coming to an end but there's going to be so many more chapters. Football is something I love, football is something I will always do and I still have a lot more to give to this game than just having been a player."

Matte, 39, wouldn't say how he'll be remaining in the game, be it with the Alouettes front office or as an amateur coach.

"For me it was a privilege to be associated with him and I'm still going to be associated in some capacity I am sure," Montreal general manager Danny Maciocia said. "We don't know what the future has in store for us but I'm sure in some capacity we're still going to have some sort of association.

"If there's one thing I'm extremely proud of (is) when all is said and done, we share a Grey Cup and that's something I will always cherish for the rest of my days."

Matte helped Montreal rally to beat Winnipeg 28-24 in the 2023 Grey Cup game. The title was the Alouettes' first since 2010, which also marked Matte's first season with the franchise.

But it's the second championship that will forever be a memorable one for Matte.

"The way in which we were able to come together as a team and prove everyone wrong is a tale made up only in fairy tales," he said. "That win and the feeling of winning are what dreams are made of and why I love this game so much.

"Getting to hoist the Cup over my head on stage with my friends is definitely one of the highlights of my career."

Montreal selected Matte in the first round (seventh overall) of the 2010 CFL draft out of Concordia. After attending the Houston Texans' mini-camp, the six-foot-four, 296-pound lineman joined the Alouettes in time for their 2010 championship.

Overall, Matte appeared in 190 regular-season games with the Alouettes, ranking him eighth in franchise history. He also appeared in 10 playoff contests and the two Grey Cups while earning East Division all-star honours in 2019 and '21.

But it was during his formative years in St.-Hubert that Matte developed his passion for football.

"My years in St.-Hubert are what actually gave me my passion for the game, my love for the game," he said. "The innocence of it, the fun of it, just being out on the field with your friends.

"Concordia is where I grew into a man and started to learn what it meant to prepare as a pro. During that time (CFL career) I've learned to be patient, to keep working hard and to try to be better every day. I learned to embrace the journey and the moments because time flies when you're having fun.

"I've experienced the good, I've experienced the bad and I've experienced everything in between. I've been very lucky to meet so many great people through this game and that's what makes football so special."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 9, 2024.